Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 7,870 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $234.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.89 and its 200 day moving average is $214.71. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

