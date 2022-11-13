Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160,379 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in State Street by 326.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in State Street by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in State Street by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.