Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,573 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.7 %

DD opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

