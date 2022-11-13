Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,146 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $290.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.15 and a 200 day moving average of $218.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

