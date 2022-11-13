Tiaa Fsb Sells 589 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.10% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $97.72 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

