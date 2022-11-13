TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $24,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $160.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.51. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $141.28 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

