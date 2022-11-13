TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,493 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 52.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after buying an additional 1,209,053 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 64.1% during the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,252,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after buying an additional 489,179 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,652,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Progyny by 23.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,644,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after buying an additional 307,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Progyny by 100.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 232,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $153,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,939.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,793 shares of company stock worth $12,368,633 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

PGNY stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.65.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.