TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 9,465 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,141 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Diana Shipping worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $383.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $6.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

