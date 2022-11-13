TownSquare Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 128,607 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLGV opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

