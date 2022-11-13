TownSquare Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITUB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Itaú Unibanco from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

