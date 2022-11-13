TownSquare Capital LLC Buys New Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

SUPN stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $36.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

