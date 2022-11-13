TownSquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $851,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,610.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

