TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of AxoGen worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AxoGen Trading Down 0.9 %

AxoGen Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.55. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading

