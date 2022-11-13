TownSquare Capital LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $155.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

