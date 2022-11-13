TownSquare Capital LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.09 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

