TownSquare Capital LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 131,977 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.78 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.68.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.11.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.