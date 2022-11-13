TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $233,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average is $163.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.