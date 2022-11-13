TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $243,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

