TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $248,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOCT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36.

