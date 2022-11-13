TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $391,000 in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $9,142,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,695 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 120.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

