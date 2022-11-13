TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,463,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 181,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 71,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after buying an additional 44,694 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $6,323,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $100.79 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

