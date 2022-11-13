TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of CarParts.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CarParts.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in CarParts.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 219,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

CarParts.com Trading Up 9.9 %

About CarParts.com

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.