TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BUFF stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

