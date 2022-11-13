TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Nordson by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Nordson stock opened at $236.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

