TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after buying an additional 581,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of BIPC opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.