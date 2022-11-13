TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 4,919 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60,742 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $494,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,415,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,409,000 after purchasing an additional 335,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $361,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

