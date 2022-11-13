TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 833 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 196,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

NYSE CW opened at $167.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average is $144.77. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

