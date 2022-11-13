TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 880 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 481,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 78.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 31,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.3 %

AMJ opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days.

