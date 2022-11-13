TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 927 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $724,075.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $180.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $963.92 million, a PE ratio of -237.51 and a beta of 0.60. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

