TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRTX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.6% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,099,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,546 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 177.12 and a quick ratio of 177.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.34%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

