Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,611 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 152% compared to the average volume of 1,435 call options.

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.39 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after buying an additional 611,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after buying an additional 567,629 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

