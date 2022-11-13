Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $939,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

NYSE TT opened at $176.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.