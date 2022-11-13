Tremor International (TRMR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Tremor International to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts expect Tremor International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $8.82 on Friday. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Tremor International by 232.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

