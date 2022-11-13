Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 888,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $24,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $28.84 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.