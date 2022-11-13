Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

