UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €55.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($97.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of DHER stock opened at €44.95 ($44.95) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($23.88) and a 12 month high of €131.50 ($131.50). The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.43 and a 200-day moving average of €38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

