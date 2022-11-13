Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,170.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,170.83 ($48.02).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($41.45) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($50.66) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($36.50) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($52.96) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($55.27) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday.

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,939.50 ($45.36) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,961.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,845.51. The stock has a market cap of £99.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,999.75. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($37.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,178 ($48.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.88%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

