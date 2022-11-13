VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Holdings Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITM. Comerica Bank boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $778,000.

ITM opened at $44.47 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

