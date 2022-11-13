VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after buying an additional 1,273,734 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,212,000 after buying an additional 422,525 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after buying an additional 109,197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,816,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $220.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.66. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

