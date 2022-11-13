Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,102,000 after purchasing an additional 557,929 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $244.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.94. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

