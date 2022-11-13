Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $437,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $185.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.