Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading Up 2.5%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 869,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGII. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 794.7% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 176,424 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

