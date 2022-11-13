Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEAT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of SEAT opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

