Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEAT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.80.
Vivid Seats Stock Performance
Shares of SEAT opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.