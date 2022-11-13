voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJETGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. voxeljet has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.18.

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJETGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Trading Up 14.7 %

VJET stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. voxeljet has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.18.

About voxeljet

(Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.