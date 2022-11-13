Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 33,199 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

