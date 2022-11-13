Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 189.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

