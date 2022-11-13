Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 by 2.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the first quarter worth about $171,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the first quarter worth about $394,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8i Acquisition 2 alerts:

8i Acquisition 2 Trading Up 17.8 %

LAX opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.50.

8i Acquisition 2 Profile

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 8i Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8i Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.