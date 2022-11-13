Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NanoString Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period.
NanoString Technologies Trading Up 13.3 %
NSTG opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.26. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
