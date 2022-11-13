Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €53.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($22.00) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Stock Performance

UTDI stock opened at €20.08 ($20.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.88. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €18.20 ($18.20) and a fifty-two week high of €36.15 ($36.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.