Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Shares of WM opened at $158.16 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average is $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

